HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A Hillsboro man convicted of felony sex crimes for the third time has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Justin Lugo, 37, was convicted in a bench trial in May of sexually abusing a female while she slept at their parents’ home in 2019, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Washington County Circuit Judge Janelle Wipper convicted Lugo of first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse. She sentenced him Tuesday.

Lugo was also convicted of assaulting a public safety officer while in custody for this case and of fourth-degree assault of a separate victim.

Lugo was previously convicted of sexually abusing a girl he knew between 2002 and 2005 and convicted of rape and sodomy, among other charges, in a 2008 case involving a girl under age 16.

Oregon’s criminal code subjects those convicted in three separate felony sex crime cases to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

