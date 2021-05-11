EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been charged with killing his grandparents in Eugene, following a chase in which police say he challenged officers to shoot him.

Nicholas Borden-Cortez was arraigned Monday in Lane County Circuit Court, The Register-Guard reported.

Along with two counts of first-degree murder, Borden-Cortez was charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse and attempting to elude police officers.

Eugene police identified the victims Monday as Borden-Cortez’s grandmother, Nancy Loucks-Morris, 85, and his step-grandfather, Gerald Morris, 87.

Police responded to a report of “suspicious conditions” at a home in the Falconwood Mobile Home Park just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, she said.

Borden-Cortez was taken into custody at 1 p.m. Friday following a vehicle chase that ended in Springfield, according to McLaughlin. During the chase, Borden-Cortez called 911 and told dispatchers he had a gun, she said.

After police stopped him, he exited the vehicle with a knife and challenged police to shoot him, McLaughlin said.

Borden-Cortez was safely taken into custody and is in Lane County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if Borden-Cortez has a lawyer to comment on his case.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said police will not be sharing additional details about the investigation at this time, except to say police are not seeking additional suspects.