SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 75-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing methamphetamine and heroin.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched a home this week west of Salem in Otis and found stolen property including firearms that had been taken during recent burglaries in the north Lincoln County area, the Statesman Journal reported.

Authorities say they also found controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and a large amount of money.

They arrested the man who lived in the residence after they saw him drive by, authorities said.

When they searched James Golden’s car, they found 20 grams of meth and 10 grams of heroin, a large sum of money and packaging materials, authorities said.

Golden was taken to Lincoln County Jail and had bail set at $500,000. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.