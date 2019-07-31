MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man charged in the murder of his landlady nearly two years ago has entered a modified guilty plea in the case.

Forty-one-year-old Scott Riggs made the Alford plea — acknowledging that there was enough evidence to convict him without admitting guilt — on Tuesday morning. In exchange, Elmore County prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge from first-degree to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Riggs stabbed and killed 71-year-old Paula Ferbrache in 2017; her body was found in the trunk of her car outside of Mountain Home. Ferbrache’s husband earlier testified that Riggs and his family were about two months behind on rent and that the house had fallen into disrepair.

Riggs faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 9.