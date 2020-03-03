PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man faces multiple criminal charges after authorities say he took a 4-year-old girl away from her mother then sexually assaulted the child on a Southeast Portland street.

Richy Kinu, 25, was indicted Tuesday on six counts of kidnapping and sexual abuse, court records show, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Kinu had met the woman and her daughter at the Gateway Transit Center Aug. 11, court records show. The three went grocery shopping then took a light rail train to Southeast Portland, according to a probable cause affidavit.

As they walked, Kinu carried the child while her mother held grocery bags. Suddenly, Kinu took off with the little girl, ignoring the mother’s pleas for him to stop, court documents say.

The woman found her daughter a few minutes later and called police just after midnight Aug. 12, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Forensic tests later found that the little girl had been sexually harmed, court records show. Kinu’s DNA was also discovered.

He was booked into the Multnomah County jail in February. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.