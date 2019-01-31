PRESTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder for his alleged role in the stabbing death of another man.

The Idaho State Journal reports Franklin County sheriff’s officials say 35-year-old Marlin McQueen, of Preston, was arraigned Wednesday in Franklin County Magistrate Court.

His bond was set at $1 million. McQueen has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea and it was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

In the court complaint filed against McQueen, prosecutors say he “did willfully, unlawfully, deliberately, with premeditation, and with malice aforethought and/or intentional application of torture, kill and murder (31-year-old) Wilden E. Lovin, a human being, by stabbing Wilden E. Lovin multiple times all over the body inflicting wounds from which he died.”

Authorities say Lovin’s body was found Saturday at his home by an individual who believed the death was suspicious and reported it to the Franklin County sheriff’s office.

