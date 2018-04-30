ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in southwestern Oregon.
Roseburg police say Billy Dale Conner-Ferguson was arrested Monday, the same day officers found an unconscious man in the parking lot of a Rodeway Inn hotel. The victim was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Most Read Local Stories
- Two dead, five hurt in after-hours melee at Skyway motorcycle club VIEW
- One Seattle man’s quest to cancel his $10.48 monthly donation to Hillary Clinton’s nonprofit
- $12 million per mile for a bike lane? That should trigger a civic heart attack | Danny Westneat
- UW has $1 billion in buildings going up or planned in Seattle
- Life after the Las Vegas massacre: ‘What’s wrong with me?’