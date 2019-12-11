PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man was arrested last week on dozens of child sex abuse charges, some of which date back to 1994.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michael Hern has pleaded not guilty to 26 counts related to the sexual abuse of at least six children, who were between 4 and 15 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Hern in July after someone reported him. Hern had been investigated for sex crimes in 2005, but prosecutors at the time decided not to charge him, said Deputy Brian van Kleef.

Van Kleef said when new allegations surfaced, the DA’s office reopened the investigation from 2005. He says detectives found several new alleged victims.

Van Kleef said Hern, 42, is from Washington County but has never had a stable address. He said the alleged victims were known to Hern, and many were in homes he stayed in.

Van Kleef said detectives believe there may be more victims.