A 28-year-old man was arrested after the remains of at least two people were discovered in a vehicle parked near in the Edson Tracks area of Othello, Adams County, Thursday morning, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into Adams County Jail on investigation of first-degree murder and potentially other charges.

Deputies found one body inside the vehicle after a caller reported seeing a vehicle in the 2200 block of Charla Road with blood on the hood, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Washington State Patrol crime lab team later discovered possible additional human remains in the trunk, according to the statement. The sheriff’s statement said the condition of the remains in the trunk was such that it could not be determined immediately how many people were found dead.

Officials have not yet identified the people “due to the extent of the (bodies’) condition,” the statement said. No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 509-659-1122.

Seattle Times staff reporter Christine Clarridge contributed to this report.