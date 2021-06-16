NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — A Newberg man has been charged with attempted murder after his 3-year-old son was shot in the head with a high-powered pellet rifle Tuesday, the morning after he was arrested at the home then released.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the boy was flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital, where he had surgery and is in serious condition, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Shane Earl Rader, 46, faces 18 charges, including two counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, and domestic violence strangulation.

It wasn’t immediately known if Rader has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Rader was arrested the night before on suspicion of assault and violating a no-contact order. But he was released after posting bail, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Newburg-Dundee police then responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a child shot. Officers learned the suspect had left in a van, taking the 3-year-old victim and his 6-year-old brother with him, officials said.

Rader took the children to a hospital and fled, officials said. Police found him soon after.

Investigators say witnesses told them Rader illegally entered the home and got into violent altercations with the mother of their sons this week after she told him last month she wanted a divorce, officials said.

Rader is being held in Yamhill County without bail.