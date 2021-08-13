PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested a man several days after police say he caused alarm by pointing a large replica rifle at people following a weekend demonstration downtown.

Mark Lee, 23, was being held in the Multnomah County jail Thursday on three counts of menacing and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Police said Lee was spotted Sunday evening after demonstrators clashed near Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Police said Lee called 911 claiming several people were following him and he was told to walk to the Police Bureau’s nearby Central Precinct.

Lee went up to police with his hands on his head and officers confirmed he had a replica gun attached to a strap slung across his torso, police said.

Police determined Lee was carrying an airsoft gun after inspecting the weapon, police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley said. Airsoft sports guns are designed to shoot projectiles often made of plastic.