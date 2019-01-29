CORVALIS, Ore. (AP) — A man was arrested in Corvallis after police said he groped a woman.
KOIN reports that Corvallis police said the victim was walking early Monday morning when the man groped her. She knocked him to the ground to get away and called 911.
Police arrested the 23-year-old suspect.
He was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted sex abuse.
