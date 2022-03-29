PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been charged in separate shootings over the first three months of this year that killed three people and wounded two.

A Multnomah County grand jury filed a 15-count indictment Monday charging Joseph Banks, 49, with three counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and three counts of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, KGW-TV reported.

He is also charged with assault stemming from shootings in which the victims survived.

Banks entered not guilty pleas in court on Tuesday.

According to Portland police, Isaiah Hurst, 35, was shot and killed on Jan. 2. On Feb. 2, police said Jeff Ramirez, 35 was killed in a shooting. On March 1, police said Mark Johnson, 55, died in a shooting in North Portland.

Banks is also accused of shooting and injuring two people on Feb. 28 and in the wounding of a man found about a block away from the scene of the Feb. 2 fatal shooting.

He’s being held without bail at Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland.