PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Woodburn man accused of kidnapping a Gervais 17-year-old and leading law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in an exchange of gunfire last week is accused of killing the teen, according to prosecutors.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Kenneth William Peden III in the death of Oliver “Ollie” Taylor, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Taylor died on Wednesday.

The grand jury also found the two Silverton police officers and one Marion County Sheriff’s deputy justified in shooting at Peden. Investigators said none of the bullets fired by Sgt. Jonathan Lamoreaux, Officer Braden Andersen or Senior Deputy Ron Cereghino hit Peden or Taylor.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Peden is facing a murder charge in Taylor’s death. He faces nine criminal charges, including five counts of attempted murder.

It wasn’t immediately known if Peden has a lawyer.

Oregon State Police have said officers responded on May 12 to a disturbance in Gervais, where they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Authorities began following the suspect who allegedly kidnapped the teen, fled in a truck and fired at officers as they drove through Silverton.

Police said Peden stopped on Highway 214 and that gunshots were exchanged with officers.

No officers were hurt. The three officers involved were put on leave pending an investigation.