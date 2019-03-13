AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A push to end non-medical exemptions for routine childhood vaccines required by schools and certain health care facilities is now in the hands of a panel of Maine lawmakers.

Dozens of supporters and opponents of vaccines filled the Maine Statehouse hallways Wednesday as a legislative committee held a public hearing on the bill .

Multiple studies have debunked claims that measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations increase the risk for autism.

But opponents say parents should remain able to opt-out on religious or philosophical grounds.

Meanwhile, a Republican’s bill would leave medical exemptions at the “sole discretion” of anyone authorized to administer vaccines.

Federal data shows Maine had among the highest rates of non-medical vaccine exemptions in 2017-2018.

Oregon and Washington are also considering bills to end non-medical exemptions for childhood vaccines.