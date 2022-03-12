ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moderate earthquake has been recorded in Alaska, experts said.

The Saturday morning quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 and was felt throughout the south-central part of the state, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

The temblor was 26 miles (41.8 kilometers) west of Nikiski, a small Kenai Peninsula Borough community.

There will likely be smaller aftershocks in the next week, with little chance any will be larger than magnitude 5.1, the center said. There could be dozens of aftershocks that will be large enough to be felt.

The earthquake posed no tsunami danger, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.