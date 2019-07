CANTWELL, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck the central part of the state.

The center says the earthquake that hit at 2:18 a.m. Sunday had an epicenter 51 miles (82 ki9lometers) southwest of Cantwell, a village of 219 people. The center adds that the quake was felt lightly in the towns of Wasilla and Eagle River.

The center says the earthquake had a depth of 77 miles (124 kilometers.)