BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is heading to Alaska next week for a seafood promotion trip.

The Republican lieutenant governor leaves for Juneau on Monday and will return to Louisiana on Thursday, according to his office.

Among his plans, Nungesser will attend a dinner combining Louisiana and Alaska seafood to mark a formal partnership agreement between the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board and the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. He’ll also take a boat tour and attend an event hosting travel and food writers.

Louisiana and Alaska are the country’s top two seafood-harvesting states, producing about 6.5 million pounds of seafood annually, according to Nungesser’s office.

“To purchase and use domestic seafood from Louisiana and Alaska only helps to support economies, jobs and families in the United States that have been fishing the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska for generations,” the lieutenant governor said in a statement.