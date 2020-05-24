PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Searchers rescued a lost climber on Mount Hood by tracking his phone data, officials say.

The crew found 31-year-old Nicolas David Larson, of Sunriver, early Saturday morning. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Larson was reported missing Friday evening by a friend who had received text messages from him, Sgt. Marcus Mendoza with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The lost climber called 911 himself a short time later. Larson said he had reached the summit of Mount Hood on Friday, but became lost in whiteout conditions. He had protein bars but no water, and told dispatchers his cell phone battery was about to run out.

Searchers looked through the night and found Larson at about 6,200 feet on the west side of Mount Hood around 2 a.m. About 30 people participated in the rescue, including crews from Portland Mountain Rescue, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and other groups.