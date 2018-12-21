AZALEA, Ore. (AP) — Loggers working near Azalea found a dog that belongs to a missing 78-year-old man but there has been no sign of the Glendale man.
The Daily Courier reports Friday that loggers also found Terry L. Dodds’ truck off a muddy logging spur road less than 2 miles south of Interstate 5 near Azalea.
The truck appeared to have slid off the road and into a ditch.
Dodds has been missing since he left his home on Dec. 8.
Authorities say he has a medical condition that could leave him confused.
Information from: Daily Courier, http://www.thedailycourier.com