BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is accepting applications for a spot on the five-member Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

Little made the announcement on Tuesday to fill the fifth spot on the commission that oversees oil and natural gas production in the state.

The commission is short one member after chairman Kevin Dickey resigned last week at Little’s request.

Dickey resigned after purchasing stock in Houston, Texas-based Alta Mesa Resources, which is connected to Alta Mesa Idaho.

Alta Mesa Idaho is the state’s primary producer of oil and gas, and its activities are regulated by the commission Dickey chaired.

Ten years of experience in the oil and gas industry and a degree in geosciences or engineering is required to be considered for the position.