BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little has signed two executive orders he says will remove outdated regulations that are obstacles to economic prosperity in Idaho.

The executive orders signed Thursday require state agencies to identify at least two existing rules to be eliminated or simplified for every new rule proposed.

The orders also put in place a process for modifying or eliminating nearly 250 occupational licenses out of some 450 such licenses identified in the state.

Little signed the orders at a desk with three stacks of papers approaching 2 feet (.6-meter) tall representing some 72,000 restrictions he says the state imposes on business.

Little says proposed changes will go through a public process.

He says the changes will make businesses more efficient and also keep Idahoans safe in their daily lives.