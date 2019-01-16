BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state’s collaborative efforts with federal agencies, conservation groups, industries and residents have put Idaho out front in tackling tough environmental problems involving forests, rangelands, water uses and other issues.

Little told several hundred people at the Idaho Environmental Forum on Wednesday that he’s optimistic about the state’s work with agencies in the U.S. Department of Interior and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

He cited a program called the Good Neighbor Authority that has the Idaho Department of Lands helping the Forest Service on federal timber sales and restoration projects.

He also says Rangeland Fire Protection Associations comprised of local ranchers are helping protect some 14,000 square miles (36,000 square kilometers) from wildfires.

The 64-year-old Republican also says climate change is real and will have to be dealt with.