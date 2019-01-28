BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Regina Bayer of Meridian to fill the Senate seat vacated by her son.
Little in an announcement Monday says Bayer’s term began Friday and will continue until the next general election when the term of office expires.
Little says Bayer is a small business owner with more than 30 years of experience as a real estate agent and broker.
Her son, Cliff Bayer or Meridian, was elected last November running as a Republican.
Most Read Local Stories
- 12 years after woman gave birth to daughter by donor, DNA test led to love in Seattle
- In new book, Howard Schultz says he's sorry for Sonics move: 'a public wound I cannot heal'
- How a crumbling dam in the Enchantments could change our understanding of the PNW wilderness | Environment VIEW
- Howard Schultz, former Starbucks CEO, is preparing to run for president as an independent
- 'The cars just disappeared': What happened to the 90,000 cars a day the viaduct carried before it closed?
He vacated the seat earlier this month to become chief of staff for Republican U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher of Idaho, who won that seat in the November election.