MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $209.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medford, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $7.94. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $7.66 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.77 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $9.18 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.28 billion.

