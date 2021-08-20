COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Missed deadlines for permits for the development of a major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal are adding to questions about whether the project will go forward.

Jefferson Public Radio reports on Thursday the environmental nonprofit Rogue Climate issued a statement saying the Jordan Cove Energy Project backed by Canadian energy company Pembina has missed four land-use permit deadlines this summer, the most recent of which expired Aug. 11.

A Medford attorney who has represented pipeline opponents, Tonia Moro, said it leads them to possibly interpret that they’re moving away from this project altogether.

A spokesperson for the energy company did not respond to a request for comment.

Moro said reapplying for these permits would be a significant step back in the regulatory process.

“By giving up these permits they’re giving up quite an investment into the regulatory process itself,” she says.

In April Pembina said in a federal appeals court filing in Washington D.C. that it was “pausing” the gas export project as well as the pipeline.

Jordan Cove would be the first such LNG overseas export terminal in the lower 48 states. The proposed 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline would begin in Malin, in southwest Oregon, and end at the city of Coos Bay on the rural Oregon coast, crossing through four southern Oregon counties.