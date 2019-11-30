BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Christmas tree-lighting ceremony in downtown Boise has been delayed because the tree fell over.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the 45-year-old evergreen toppled sometime Thursday night. The ceremony, which brings a crowd to the Grove in Downtown Boise every year, had been set for Friday night.

The Downtown Boise Association says it will reschedule the event and that more information will be available next week.

It’s not clear why the tree fell.

Separately, the annual Idaho Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Monday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in front of the Capitol building.

