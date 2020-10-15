ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) —

A light earthquake shook Alaska’s major population center Thursday but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook Anchorage and nearby communities, including Wasilla about 50 miles north in a neighboring borough.

The temblor was located at a depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers).

The Alaska Earthquake Center says quake was centered about 13 miles (21 kilometers) southeast of Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, located just north of downtown Anchorage.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says there was no tsunami created by the earthquake.