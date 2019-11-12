LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A school district in north-central Idaho has formed a group to examine district and state policies on harassment and intimidation after receiving reports of racist incidents involving students.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Lewiston School District Director of Student Services Kimberly Eimers discussed the diversity group at a school board meeting Monday night. The group consists of 14 people, and includes Jeff Guillory, the former director of diversity education at Washington State University, who will serve as an expert that can help guide the process.

Last month, community member Christine Jorgens told the board that a group of students chased a minority classmate from an elementary school to her home while yelling racial slurs. On Monday, Jorgens thanked the board for taking the issue seriously, and encouraged others to share any racist incidents they experienced at future school board meetings.

___

Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com