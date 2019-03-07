SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Legislative leaders in Oregon released a conservative budget framework that includes program cuts despite projections the state will take in historic levels of revenue.
Co-chairs of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means released their budget ideas Thursday. The plan calls for an approximate 5 percent reduction across all services except education and healthcare.
The plan also wants an increase in the state’s rainy day fund to prepare for a possible financial downturn in the next couple of years.
The state is forecasted to bring in $20.6 billion in revenue, which is higher than initial predictions. But even that increase won’t be enough to fully fund all state services or Oregon’s spiraling pension debt.
The budget framework is meant to be a reference point for drafting agency budgets by the end of June.