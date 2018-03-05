The university, based in Corvallis, will build a second building at its Central Oregon satellite in Bend.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature approved $39 million in bonds for construction of a second academic building at the Oregon State University campus in Bend.

The House and Senate both overwhelmingly approved the measure and Gov. Kate Brown has said she will sign it into law.

Republican Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend thanked the governor for her leadership on the issue, telling The Bulletin newspaper it’s important to give credit where credit is due.

Knopp says the money will allow OSU-Cascades to keep pace with its plans to expand with the rapidly growing Central Oregon population.

