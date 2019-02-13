BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that would allow a well driller who hits geothermal water to use that water for uses other than its heat value in some cases has cleared the House.

The 68-0 vote on Wednesday sends the legislation to the Senate.

Republican Terry Gestrin of Donnelly told lawmakers that if a well driller hits water higher than 85 degrees at the bottom, then the well falls into a geothermal category and must be sealed if not used for its heat.

The legislation would allow the director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources to allow an exemption in some instances.