BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to determine why so many Idaho women die while pregnant or due to complications from childbirth has been withdrawn due to technical concerns by lawmakers.

Lawmakers on the House Health and Welfare Committee on Monday generally voiced support for creating a panel to develop ideas for preventing maternal deaths.

Republican Chairman Fred Wood of Burley says maternal death rates in the United States are an embarrassment and agreed with another lawmaker that Idaho is flying in the dark when it comes to understanding the problem in the state.

But lawmakers worried that language in the introductory legislation ran afoul of clearly defined requirements and could cause it to fail if it made it to the full House.

As a result, Susie Pouliot of the Idaho Medical Association withdrew the legislation.

It’s not clear when it might be reintroduced.