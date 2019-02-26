BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation allowing individuals age 21 and older who have obtained an Idaho enhanced permit to carry a concealed weapon into public schools without having to tell anyone will get a hearing.
The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday voted to hold the hearing that can include public comments on the legislation put forward by Republican Rep. Chad Christensen.
Christensen says his legislation is a gun rights issue and is meant to make schools safer.
Lawmakers on the committee questioned whether the legislation would make schools safer considering that such a concealed weapons carrier could decline to tell a school principal about the weapon.
Lawmakers also questioned why Christensen wanted to take away local control from school boards that can OK teachers and others carrying concealed weapons at school.