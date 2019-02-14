BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation has been introduced to honor a conservationist who led efforts to prevent the extinction of Idaho’s state raptor, the peregrine falcon.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday unanimously sent to the full House the resolution honoring Tom Cade, who died Feb. 6 at age 91.

Cade founded The Peregrine Fund in 1970 and moved it to Boise in 1984 when the World Center for Birds of Prey opened.

Democratic Rep. Jake Ellis of Boise in his request told the committee that Cade was a distinguished Idahoan whose contributions deserved the state’s recognition and gratitude.

Officials with The Peregrine Fund say more than 50,000 people annually see live raptors at the World Center for Birds of Prey, ranging from California condors to tiny hawks.