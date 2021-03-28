SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Dozens of left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators clashed with a smaller number of right-wing protesters Sunday near the Oregon State Capitol grounds in Salem.

Several arrests were made, though authorities didn’t immediately provide an exact figure.

The Statesman Journal reports that protesters, many wearing black masks and helmets and some wearing anti-fascist stickers, stood for a few hours waiting for a caravan from a right-wing rally in Sandy, Oregon, that was expected to arrive at the Capitol.

The “Freedom” rally was advertised as an event to honor those who “fought for our freedoms.”

Protesters on the sidewalks and in the street in Salem threw objects at a number of vehicles that drove by the Capitol with American flags, breaking some vehicles’ windows.