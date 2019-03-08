ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nicolas Petit of France was the first musher to reach the frozen Yukon River in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and won a gourmet meal served in the Alaska wilderness.

A chef was flown in from Anchorage to prepare a five-course meal in the community of Anvik, with a population of 82, after Petit’s arrival Friday.

The menu includes bison chili, jumbo shrimp, seared scallops, beef tenderloin and a pan-fried, cinnamon banana served with vanilla ice cream and a warm brandy caramel sauce for dessert.

Petit also pockets $3,500 and a bottle of Champagne.

Anvik is 512 miles (824 kilometers) into the 1,000 mile (1,600 kilometer) race.

Norwegian Joar Ulsom is in second place. He and several mushers were about 25 miles (40 kilometers) behind Petit.