MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Residents of an historic Idaho building are drinking bottled water after managers found elevated lead and copper levels in water coming from some taps.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the tainted water was found in Moscow’s McConnell Building.

Emsi CEO Andrew Crapuchettes purchased the downtown building in May. Kestrel Property Management manages the building.

Water testing indicated mineral levels were high on the building’s third floor. The property manager recommends not using the water to drink or cook until the problem has been resolved.

The owner of the management company, Mike Church, says the McConnell Building was built in 1891 and old pipes are the suspected cause of the contamination.

Church says he’s hoping for a definitive diagnosis from plumbers and tenants will be kept informed.

Information from: The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, http://www.dnews.com