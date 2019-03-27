SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer for a child in Oregon’s foster care system plans to sue the state after the lawyer says the child saw two state workers having sex in the hotel room where the child was staying.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the attorney further contends the state sent the child to a juvenile detention facility as punishment after the child reported the incident.

Oregon child welfare workers in Polk County were housing the boy at a Dallas hotel.

In a Friday letter to the state, lawyer David L. Kramer wrote that the two employees arranged to meet in the hotel room in November after the foster child fell asleep. Kramer says they had sex in the bed next to where the child was sleeping, waking the child who saw the activity.

At least one of the employees then threatened the child, according to the lawyer.

