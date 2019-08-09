BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Central Idaho ranch owners want construction of a proposed trail connecting the popular tourist destinations of Redfish Lake and Stanley stopped and further work to make it a smooth path for hikers and bikers prohibited.

Sawtooth Mountain Ranch owners David Boren and Lynn Arnone have been fighting construction of the trail with a federal lawsuit against the U.S. government and on Thursday filed new documents contending the proposed trail violates environmental laws.

The U.S. Forest Service has a conservation easement deed dating to 2005 that allows a trail 30 feet (9 meters) wide to cross about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) of private property.

The lawsuit recognizes that an easement exits but contends it doesn’t allow the Forest Service to create an improved trail for recreationists.