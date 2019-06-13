PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend woman is suing the man she says was her boyfriend for allegedly punching her in the eye and shattering multiple bones.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Gina Bevill says Shawn McCloud should pay for the reconstructive facial surgery she says she will need.

She seeks medical costs plus $975,000 for pain and suffering, in the suit filed May 31 in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

McCloud hasn’t been charged with a crime and the accusations have been made solely in the civil suit.

He says he did not assault Bevill and that “if the facts in this lawsuit were true” he would have been charged with a crime.

Bevill’s lawyer Greg Kafoury says McCloud called police after the April 28 incident though Bevill was the one seriously hurt. Kafoury says police took no action.

A Bend police spokeswoman didn’t respond to a request for information.

