BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho man says check stations set up by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game requiring motorists to stop are violations of the Idaho and U.S. constitutions.

Boundary County resident Steve Tanner in documents filed last week in U.S. District Court as part of a lawsuit asks that Idaho Fish and Game be prohibited from operating the stations.

State officials say check stations are allowed under Idaho law to catch poachers, collect harvest information and check for diseases in game animals.

Tanner is seeking more than $100,000 from the state agency.

In the lawsuit he says he drove past a check station in November 2017 but was pulled over by officers with guns drawn and taken into custody.