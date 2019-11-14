SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a 17-year-old killed after a car crash is suing the teen driver behind the wheel when the car rammed into a tree for $1 million.

The Statesman Journal reports the wrongful death lawsuit filed Nov. 7 against the teen and his parents accuses the driver of negligence in causing the death of Alejandro “Alberto” Rodriguez Chavez, a Beaverton High School senior, by speeding, failing to keep a proper lookout and failing to maintain control of his vehicle.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on March 23, Rodriguez Chavez was riding in the backseat of a black sedan with four other teens ranging in age from 14 to 17. The teens, who were on spring break, had just left a party when the driver lost control of the car.

Witnesses estimated the car was speeding at 70 mph in a 25-mph zone.