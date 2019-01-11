Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A pair of budget-related committees has accepted Gov. Brad Little’s projected revenue of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, but reduced it for the following year.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Friday accepted a report from the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee that met the previous day.

Lawmakers reduced revenue projections by about $100 million to $3.96 billion for fiscal year 2020 compared to Little’s projections.

Lawmakers expressed some uncertainty concerning tax revenues due to changes in tax laws, and worries about a potential economic slowdown.

Most Read Local Stories

Lawmakers determine forecasts early during the legislative session so they can begin hashing out if they will also approve Little’s budget priorities.

It’s possible the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will adjust the numbers next month as more economic information comes in.

The Associated Press