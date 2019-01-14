BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The top official of a state program to boost student participation in science and technology learning to keep Idaho competitive in those fields says there are thousands of openings for jobs requiring those skills.

Idaho STEM Action Center Executive Director Angela Hemingway on Monday told members of the budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that more money is needed to help Idaho meet demand for workers with those skills.

She says the state is missing out on millions of dollars in potential taxes due to the unfilled jobs.

The agency is seeking about $6.7 million. Idaho Gov. Brad Little in his budget has recommended about $4.7 million.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Lawmakers created the STEM Action Center in 2015.

Lawmakers will decide on the budget for Hemingway’s agency in the coming weeks.