HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $50.6 million.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $190.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $187 million to $197 million.

