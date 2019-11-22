SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Deputies say they aren’t sure exactly what was spotted blazing across the sky in southwest Polk County Thursday afternoon.

The Statesman Journal reported Friday that it wasn’t a plane, according to Lt. Dustin Newman with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Newman says the main concern was that it was a plane and people were stranded.

He says law enforcement officials have been in contact with U.S. Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration sources who determined it wasn’t an airplane.

Still, it remains unclear what the object was.

Newman described it as an interesting and “kinda fun, actually.”

___

