BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Private landowners who allow the public on their land would be protected from liability under Idaho’s recreational immunity statute with new legislation.

The House Resources and Conservation Committee on Thursday unanimously approved a hearing for the proposed law that seeks to clarify that the recreational immunity statute applies to private landowners.

Some programs allow landowners to receive money to offset costs associated with opening their private property to the public.

State officials say that an Idaho Supreme Court ruling and a 2018 law mean government entities entering into agreements with nominal fees to the public are protected from liability under the recreational immunity statute.

The proposed legislation would clarify that the protections also apply to private landowners.