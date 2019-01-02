POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An anonymous landowner has donated 0.26 square miles (0.67 square kilometers) of mule deer winter range in Pocatello to a local land trust.
The Idaho State Journal reports the donation to the Sage Brush Steppe Land Trust ends previous plans of converting the property into a subdivision.
The property represents the southern portion of roughly 0.62 square miles (1.61 square kilometers) the city annexed more than 10 years ago, in preparation for a proposed 900-unit residential and commercial development.
Sage Brush Steppe Land Trust Director says the trust “hopes to continue to work in this landscape to create a buffer between core winter range and residential and commercial development.”
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Seattle-ization'? American cities fear what's happened here | FYI Guy
- 3 people found fatally shot on property near Port Angeles; authorities seek suspects
- 'It was simply an accident': Grieving Conway family gets both support, criticism after toddler is swept away by Skagit River
- 2019 begins in Seattle with fireworks and a light show VIEW
- 'Wet and windy': Storm with strong winds approaches Western Washington
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com