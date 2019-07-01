BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has been elected chairman of the Idaho Republican Party.

Labrador on Saturday defeated former Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna 111-109.

The chairman is responsible primarily for overseeing the party’s goals of electing Republicans and developing a political game plan for elections.

Labrador served as a U.S. congressman for Idaho starting in 2010. He left that position to run for Idaho governor in 2018 but lost to now-Gov. Brad Little in the Republican primary.

Former Chairman Jonathan Parker stepped down in February, and his wife filed for divorce in March.

Parker in May was charged with first-degree stalking. Parker’s attorney has said it was a misunderstanding.